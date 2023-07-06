Aligarh: Rinku Singh did not get a place in the Indian team going on West Indies tour, fans angry

Aligarh: Rinku Singh’s fans are disappointed for not getting a place in the Indian team going on West Indies tour. Fans had high hopes for Rinku, the batsman known as the Sixer King in the IPL match, to get a place in the Indian team. But for not getting a place in Team India, fans have expressed their anger on social media. Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the team for the T20 series of West Indies has been announced. In which Rinku Singh could not find a place. From August 3, the Indian team will play five T20 matches against the West Indies.

Was hoping to get a place in Team India

Rinku Singh has emerged as a better finisher in IPL. He has the ability to make the team win by attacking the bowlers tremendously in the last overs. He has caught the attention of the people with his performance in this IPL. Due to his charismatic innings, he was considered a strong contender for a place in Team India in the T20 format.

His fans have commented on Twitter. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has been accused of neglect. On the other hand, on the basis of statistics, a comparison has been made with Rinku Singh from the selected player. Users have raised the question whether the new selector is not aware of Rinku Singh’s ability. In the past too, the selector has been accused of giving priority to regional interests. However, voices are being raised in support of Rinku Singh on social media. But Rinku Singh has not reacted to this. Rinku Singh is currently playing for Central Zone in the semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru.

Raised voice on social media

Comparisons have been made on social media with other players selected for the West Indies tour. In which users have targeted Tilak Verma. Users have written on Twitter that even after giving a good performance, Rinku Singh was ignored by the selectors because he is not from the Mumbai lobby.

Report in anti corruption police station on demand of facility fee and bribe, police station opened in Aligarh’s Chherat police line

Rinku Singh’s cricket coach in Aligarh Masood Amini told that the selection committee has its own criteria to select the players. Selector wants to see more of Rinku Singh’s game. He said that he has full hope of Rinku Singh joining the India team. Aligarh Cricket Academy coach Ajay Sharma said that in IPL 2023, everyone was hopeful that he would get a chance against the West Indies in the T20 team due to the selection of Rinku Singh, who had stunned the world with his bat. But the selectors neither selected him for the India A team nor gave him a place in the main team of India.

Report: Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PR1RA9Razbo)