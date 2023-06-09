Aligarh: Stock of outside medicines found in Community Health Center, SDM lashed out on inspection

Aligarh : In a surprise raid on the Community Health Center, the SDM recovered a large quantity of medicines from the medical store from the staff nurse’s cabin. Private medicines were also found in the staff nurse’s scooty. For a long time, complaints were being received in Iglas CHC about doctors prescribing medicines from outside, while the SDM investigated the hospital after staying for about 3 hours. About 41 types of private medicines have been recovered. If huge irregularities are found in the same Community Health Center, major action can be taken against the hospital staff.

Stockpile of private drugs recovered

The pockets of the poor are being robbed in the Community Health Center located in Iglas. With the connivance of the doctor posted in the hospital, outside medicines are being sold inside the government hospital. A complaint was made to the SDM about the sale of medicines from outside. After which the SDM suddenly reached the hospital on Friday. During this, a stock of private medicines was recovered inside the hospital and from Scooty. Due to the guerilla action of the SDM, there was chaos in the hospital staff.

recovered drugs

SDM scrutinized CCTV footage

Although the UP and the Central Government have run many schemes to provide medicines free of cost at government health centers, but in reality these schemes are not visible on the ground. This is the reason why people were caught selling medicines from outside in the Community Health Center of Iglash. A huge stock of private medicines from outside has been found. Action has been started by confiscating those. At the same time, the SDM also investigated the CCTV footage of the arrival and departure of the medical operator.

Action will be taken against the guilty- SDM

SDM Iglash Mahima Singh told that a large number of private medicines have been found during the surprise inspection. Instructions have been given to get it investigated. Whoever will be found guilty, action will be taken against him as per rules. He told that 41 types of private medicines have been found. Everything is being recorded. He said that how private medicines have come inside the government hospital, it will be investigated. Whoever is guilty, strict action will be taken against him.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

