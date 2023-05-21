Aligarh: Students protest by closing the entry gate of MAU, demanding reinstatement of suspended colleagues

Aligarh : In Aligarh Muslim University, students protested by closing the main gate of AMU regarding the suspension of students. The university has suspended half a dozen students till 2025. There is anger among the students about this. The students protested by closing the Baba Syed Gate and the Cantonment Gate. The students demand that the suspended students be reinstated.

The strike will continue till the suspension is not withdrawn – the protesting students

Protesting students told that some students have been suspended till 2025. Standing in support of those students. His future should not be spoiled. The students have said that the protest will continue until the register withdraws the suspension of the students in this matter. The register could have given mercy to the students as well, but they have adopted a dictatorial attitude. Protesting students have demanded that the suspension of the students be abolished and they be given a chance to build their career and future.

Disciplinary committee has not yet been formed – students

Student Arshad told that some students have been suspended. Protesting in support of those students. Unless the Registrar reinstates the students in the matter. The entry gate of the university will be kept closed. On the other hand, student leader Farhan Zuberi told that AMU arrangements have adopted the attitude of dictatorship. He is not ready to listen to the students. The students have been facing suspension for the last two years and their disciplinary committee has not even met.

The same Farhan Zuberi told that students can go to the High Court. But after about 3 to 4 years it gets spoiled. The student bears the brunt of this. The students closed all the entry gates of the campus and stood firm on their demands. The suspension of many students is being demanded to be withdrawn by sitting the Discipline Committee.

Report-Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ElaNBytiMA)