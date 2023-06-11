Aligarh: The description of Govardhan Leela was going on in Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, then in reality the storm came and the pandal fell

Aligarh. Thunderstorm and rain started during Shrimad Bhagwat Katha going on at Khereshwar Dham Haridaspur in Aligarh, UP. Due to the storm, at the time of Aarti, the pandal over the 108 Kundiya Yagya got flooded and fell down. However, there is no information about anyone getting buried in the puja pandal. It is being told that Govardhan Leela was taking place in the story. The way Indra Devta was enraged and the rain was being staged, at the same time the rain came in reality and the pandal collapsed.

The pandal was completely made waterproof

Shrimad Bhagwat Katha going on in Haridaspur was made like Vrindavan Dham. Beautiful depictions of deities were done here. Not only this, the religious ashram was completely built. The importance of Hardaspur is also believed to be from the birthplace of Swami Haridas. The Bhagwat Katha and 108 Kundiya Mahayagya was organized here from June 6 and was to be held till June 13. Katha and Mahayagya were being organized here since 7 am. Narrator Indresh Upadhyay was conducting public hearing of Shrimad Bhagwat Katha with his Mukharvind. Number of devotees had also come here. Four entry gates were made in the pandal. Although it was said that the pandal of Bhagwat Katha was made completely waterproof.

Pandal fell during Bhagwat Katha

But it could not withstand even a 10-minute storm and the pandal collapsed like a pack of cards. In this program, talk was also given about the arrival of Peethadhishwar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Devotee Dr. Radha Bhardwaj who came in the program told that strong wind was blowing in Hardaspur. During this Bhagavad Katha was going on. Govardhan Leela was being described in this. Which was really worthwhile. There was talk of God Indra being angry, only then a storm came and the pandal of the Yagya Shala fell down. Dr. Radha Bhardwaj told that Indra is the wrath of God. But by the grace of God no one got hurt. Only the pandal of worship has fallen.

Report- Alok Singh, Aligarh