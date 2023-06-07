Aligarh: The number of foreign students studying in AMU decreased, students from more than 20 countries made distance

Aligarh. Even though the ranking of Aligarh Muslim University of UP is improving. But the number of foreign students is decreasing. In the last 10 years, students from more than 20 countries have made the distance. While according to 2013 statistics, students from 36 countries were studying in AMU. But decreasing year by year, now only students from 16 countries are studying. Although students from three new countries have also participated. There has been a trend of students not only from the country but also from abroad for admission in Aligarh Muslim University. This is the reason why a large number of students from all over the world have come here to make their future by taking admission.

Here students from other countries including Australia, Britain, America, Germany, Canada, Mauritius have come to do research from graduation. If we look at the statistics of 2013-14, students from 36 countries were studying in the university. On the other hand, according to the figures of 2022-23, this year only students from 16 countries are studying after taking admission in AMU. In the last 10 years, students from more than 20 countries did not take admission. However, the AMU administration is giving different arguments behind this. The reason for the decrease in the number of students is believed to be the increase in the means of education abroad along with the economic crisis, increase in the number of private universities, allurement of students for admission in their own countries etc.

India’s neighboring countries are Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka as well as Australia, Britain, Canada, Ethiopia, Egypt, German, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Libya, Mauritius, Nigeria, New Zealand, Philippines, Students from Saudi Arabia, South Korea, South Africa, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Thailand, Turkistan, Turkey, Yemen came to study here. However, countries where the number of students has decreased include Australia, America, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Britain, Canada, Egypt, German, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Nigeria, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkistan, Turkey , Are included.

However, there was a time in AMU when the students of Thailand used to have their own separate world. The students of Thailand also had their own style of living. He used to have his own distinct identity from dressing sense to vehicle. In 2013, the number of these students was maximum. But now their number has reduced to just 17. On the other hand, only one girl student of Pakistan is pursuing graduation. On the one hand, the number of countries has decreased in AMU. There has also been a decline in the number of students. In 2013, more than 300 foreign students were studying on campus. After that in the year 2019, this number had increased to more than 500. But now this number has come down to just 212.

On the other hand, Professor Ali Nawaz Zaidi, Advisor, International Students Cell said that there are many reasons for the decrease in the country and the number of students studying in the university. Economic crisis is a big reason for this. Along with this, there has been an increase in the resources of education in most of the countries. Private institutes are also giving good opportunities to the students in their countries at low fees. Due to other reasons including Covid, there has been a decline in the number of foreign students.

