Aligarh: The train was stopped due to labor pain, the woman gave birth inside the car

Aligarh, When the woman had labor pain during the journey, the train was stopped at a station where there was no stoppage. During this, first aid was provided to the woman by the railway administration. Mother and child are admitted in the district hospital. According to the information, on Tuesday, in train number 12398 Mahabodhi Express, female passenger Priyanka Devi was traveling with her family members from Aligarh to Bhabhua Road station. During the journey, the female passenger started having labor pain, the information of which was given to the checking staff of the train. Without delay, the checking staff gave the message to the control office.

As soon as the railway administration got information about labor pain in train number 12398 Mahabodhi Express, a female passenger. Taking quick action, the railway administration took train number 12398 Mahabodhi at Tundla station, but considering the seriousness of the situation, the train was stopped at Tundla station. As soon as the train arrived at platform number 6 of Tundla station at 16:02 hrs, immediately Ghanshyam Assistant Sub-Inspector Railway Protection Force and along with her lady constable Surajbai Meena attended the said coach.

The train was stopped when the woman had labor pains.

On reaching the coach, the Railway Protection Force found that a female railway passenger had given birth to a son at berth number 43 of coach B-6. Dr. JP Upadhyay checked the mother and child and after taking appropriate action, both mother and child were referred to Primary Health Center Tundla along with Railway Protection Force woman constable Surajbai Meena. It has rarely been seen that the train has been stopped due to labor pain. But even though the Mahobodhi Express was not stopped at Tundla station, considering the plight of the woman, the Railways stopped the train and showed humanity.

