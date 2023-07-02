Aligarh: There was dirt in water park water, people thrashed when they asked for return of entry fee

Aligarh : People created a ruckus when foul smell and dirt were found in the water park located at Khaireshwar Road of Lodha police station of the city. When he asked for the money back for the entry fee, he was beaten up. Many water parks and swimming pools are running in Aligarh without NOC. In which a water park named Coco Splash is being run on Khereshwar Road.

Complaint on smell of water park water

In fact, the people who came to hang out with the family expressed displeasure over the dirt in the water of Cocoa Splash Water Park. When the water of the water park smelled and became dirty, people asked for the return of the deposited entry fee. Due to which there was an uproar. During this, indecency was committed with the people who came to visit the water park. There is also an allegation of assaulting the people who came to visit after the complaint. The security guards of the park have been accused of assault and indecency.

Entry is given by paying entry fee

People come to the Cocoa Splash Water Park built in the Lodha police station area to bathe and enjoy with their wives and children. Heavy fees are also charged for entry here. But the water of the swimming pool is not cleaned. It was alleged that the water smelled like urine. People complained about it. But the people who came to visit were threatened. And the entry fee was also not given. Due to which there was a lot of uproar on Sunday. At the same time, the water park staff was accused of indecency.

Accused of assault on security for demanding return of entry fee

Zeeshan, a resident of Gonda Road, had reached the water park with three of his friends. The entry fee was also paid to enter the same water park, but the water in the water park was dirty. Which was also seen by the public there. After which there was a huge uproar. Zeeshan told that when people asked for money back for the entry fee. Which was refused by the operator and indecency was done.

During this, there was talk of filtering the water, but people wanted their money back. People who arrived with family had to wait for about three hours. The water was stinking. The police who reached the spot are also investigating the whole matter. Nawazuddin, the security in-charge of the same water park, told that the child had done filth, the water is being filtered. However, in this case, it has been said on behalf of SSP Kala Nidhi Naithani that no complaint has been received in the matter yet, investigation is on and there is peace on the spot.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uri5PvAkRQ)