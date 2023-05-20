Aligarh: Two brothers died while cleaning the chemical factory’s tank, FIR registered, police scanning CCTV footage

Aligarh: Aligarh Two youths died while cleaning the septic tank in the industrial area. The police have taken the dead bodies of both the youths in their possession and sent them for postmortem. On the other hand, the family members created ruckus by gheraoing the police station. The incident is of the industrial area near ITI Road of Thana Bannadevi. The relatives of the deceased created ruckus and demanded action against the factory owner, the deceased belonged to the same family. Whose names are Prem and Bhagwati Prasad.

went to the chemical factory to clean

It is being told that some laborers were working to clean the septic tank in the factory of Industrial Area in Aligarh. Meanwhile, the laborers who went to clean the tank drowned in the tank. Those who were rescued and taken out. One of these laborers died on the spot and the other laborer died during treatment. On getting the information, the family members who reached the factory created a ruckus expressing their displeasure. Angry people created ruckus demanding compensation to the families of the laborers. At the same time, the police has sent both the bodies for postmortem.

both dead cousins

Vishnu Chand, the family of the deceased told that both are his brothers. Went to clean the chemical factory in the industries area in front of the ITI outpost. Both had cleaned the tank with water. But, little chemical was left as debris. He was cleaning the same. Then an accident happened, in which one died on the spot, the other was taken to Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, from where the medical college was referred. But, he died on the way.

Police assured action

Regarding the incident, SP City Kuldeep Gunawat told that two cleaning workers were called to clean the septic tank in the A-9 factory of the industrial area. While cleaning the tank, both fell into the tank in suspicious condition. On the other hand, the police reached the spot on information and took both of them to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in a seriously injured condition. Both died during treatment.

Police engaged in investigation of CCTV footage

SP City Kuldeep Gunawat told that the post-mortem has been sent to know the exact cause of death. At the same time, on the basis of the complaint of the family members, a case has been registered in the police station Bannadevi. CCTV camera footage is being scrutinized on the spot and the field unit is collecting other evidence.

