Aligarh: Unani doctors of AMU on indefinite strike, angry over not getting stipend

Aligarh : Unani doctors (MD UNANI) have gone on strike in AMU. Recently, Unani doctors had also protested against not being given stipend. Unani doctors are demanding to be given stipend. But the AMU administration is not doing any hearing.

The students have been demanding stipend since 2019. But the AMU administration is troubling the PG (MD UNANI) students. Only 12 students of 4 departments of Unani department are being given stipend. Same, 38 students are not getting stipend. MD Unani students get around 90 thousand rupees as stipend.

Will not rise to the bottom until stipend is received – Dr. Uzair

Dr. Uzair Ahmed said that the AMU administration has only been giving assurances of giving stipend to the students of Unani. But till now it has not been given. Dr. Uzair Ahmed told that the Ministry of AYUSH had given seats. On which admission was taken. Dr. Uzair told that PG students are getting stipend in other Unani universities, but 38 students are not being given in Ajmal Khan Tibbia College of AMU.

Dr. Uzair told that the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India is giving full help. But AMU administration is not taking it seriously. Dr. Uzair told that till the stipend money does not come, he will continue to sit on the strike.

Services were also taken from us in Covid-19 – Greek doctor

Unani PG student Dr. Gulafsha Fatima told that we have come after qualifying NEET. Stipend is being given to PG students of three departments of Unani, it is not being given to the rest of the departments. This is being unfair to us. Dr. Gulafsha Fatima told that she will not withdraw from the strike until the stipend is received.

The Greek doctor told that services were also taken from us in Covid-19. Ajmal Khan Tibbia College of AMU is the oldest college of Unani Medicine. Unani doctors have now gone on strike for their demands.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

