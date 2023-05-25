Aligarh: Unique initiative of Kinnar Samaj, distributing earthen pots to give water to birds in scorching heat

Aligarh : Kinnar Samaj has launched a unique campaign in the district. Here an appeal has been made to the people to take care of the birds suffering from heat stroke in the scorching heat. Kinnar Samaj has appealed to the people to keep earthen pots filled with water outside the houses, so that the birds can get plenty of water and they can be protected in this scorching heat. The people of Kinnar community have also given a slogan regarding this campaign. In which he has said, let’s make this habit a ritual, give water to thirsty birds.

Birds are in bad condition in the scorching heat – Shivam Kinnar

The message of being sensitive towards living beings is being given through Kinnar Ekta Samiti. Shivam Kinnar, associated with the committee, says that the scorching heat is increasing and people get relief from the heat by staying in their homes and running fans and ACs in this summer, but the dumb and helpless birds are in bad condition in the scorching heat.

So we have decided to distribute earthen utensils to give them relief from the heat. Along with this, people have been requested to fill water in an earthen pot and keep it on the roof or outside the house, so that animals and birds can drink it and get relief from the heat.

Instead of going to people’s house to ask for money, she is serving birds

Shivam Kinnar tells that it is also our job to make people aware about social work. Shivam along with her group’s colleague goes to different areas to make people aware. On the occasion of auspicious occasions and happiness, Kinnar Samaj goes to people’s house and greets them by clapping, which helps them to survive. But in this scorching heat, she is doing service work. She is not asking for money by going to people’s homes, but is doing the work of awakening people by giving them earthen utensils to give water to the birds.

On the other hand, Shivam Kinnar told that every year we run a campaign on behalf of the organization. Taking earthen vessels from home, they keep water for birds in every corner of Aligarh. He said that we should also take care of the environment. That’s why serving the birds.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk15aBv7LU0)