Aligarh: Wanted to become rich by stealing goods of smart city, caught in CCTV then reached jail

Aligarh : In the districts, the police has exposed the theft of 50 lakhs through CCTV cameras. In fact, work is going on under Smart City and the police got information about theft of two drum underground cables near Soot Mill Crossroads. Whose market value was estimated at Rs 50 lakh. Police arrested 6 people in connection with the incident. The same two stolen drums, underground cable and hydra machine have been recovered.

Smart city useful underground cable stolen

The police was informed about the theft of two drum underground cables kept for the work of Smart City near Sut Mill intersection of Thana Bannadevi. In this case, a case was registered against the unknown at Bannadevi police station. A police team was formed under the direction of SP City Kuldeep Gunawat to reveal the incident.

Taking prompt action regarding this incident by the Integrated Command and Control Center team, the vehicles used in the theft were checked through CCTV cameras. Hydra and Canter were used in the heist. The registration number of the Hydra vehicle UP 86 T 5089 and the registration number of the Canter vehicle UP 81 BT 9667 were traced.

Wanted to become rich by selling stolen goods

Taking action in this regard, the Bannadevi police arrested the accused Chandrapal, Sanjeev, Ajay, Lalit, Harendra Singh, Kushal Pal Singh from the forest behind Udala Eliaspur along with two drums of underground cable. On asking the accused, they told that all of us had planned to steal the underground cable lying on the road. After stealing the underground cable lying on the way and selling it, everyone will share equally. All the stolen goods were going to be sold after getting another vehicle and keeping it in it. But the police caught him.

Six accused arrested

In this case, SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that under the Smart City Project, the work of laying underground cables was going on at the Soot Mill Crossroads. In this, the police was informed by the contractor that two bundles of underground cable had been stolen. At the same time, a case was registered regarding the incident and CCTV cameras were seen nearby. In which it was found that using the Hydra machine, two bundles of underground cables were stolen by keeping them in a canter.

While taking advance action, police station Bannadevi unveiled the incident in 24 hours. The Hydra machine used in the incident and two bundles of stolen cables having market value of Rs 50 lakh were recovered. Six accused who carried out this incident have been arrested and sent to jail.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

