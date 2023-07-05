Aligarh: Whole family was returning from father’s last rites, car overturned uncontrolled, one killed, 7 injured

Aligarh: A major road accident took place in Aligarh, UP. The Fortuner vehicle of the same family, returning after performing the last rites of their father on the banks of the Ganges, met with an accident. There were 8 people in the car. In which one person died. There 7 people are injured. Police reached the information and admitted the injured to JN Medical College. The incident is of Anupshahar Road of Police Station Jawan area. It is being told that the young man driving the car had a nap. Due to which the Fortuner vehicle became uncontrolled and collided with the tree and overturned in the pit. Three teenagers are also included in the injured.

went to his father’s funeral

Krishna Kumar Bobby, a resident of Mahaveer Ganj, had gone to the banks of Ramghat Ganga to perform the last rites on his father’s death. On returning there, the younger brother who was driving the Fortuner fell asleep. Due to which the Fortuner vehicle overturned after colliding with a tree in a deep pit on the roadside. There were 8 people in the car. In which 3 were teenagers. At the same time, 7 people were injured in this incident and while Krishna Kumar Bobby died. The police reached Sutna and sent the injured for medical treatment.

commotion in the house

The Fortuner was blown away when the vehicle hit a tree. The injured have been admitted to JN Medical College. Mohammad Shakir, close to the family, told that on the death of the father, the family members went to the funeral on the banks of the Ganges. On returning there, an accident happened. In which Krishna Kumar died. While 7 people are injured. The local people and the police took out the injured and took them to the hospital. The incident created chaos in the family.

