Aligarh: Wife beaten up for running fan in scorching heat, victim pleads with SSP demanding action

Aligarh. Surprising news is coming out from Aligarh in UP. Husband thrashed wife for running fan in scorching heat. Controversy increased over the matter of paying the electricity bill. After this, the wife was beaten fiercely with sticks. The incident is of Nagla Man Singh area of ​​police station Gandhi Park. The victim has complained against the accused husband in the police station. But the police has not taken any action. At the same time, the victim has requested the SSP to take action.

Husband became enraged on running the fan

The victim Anshul was married a year ago to Ravi, a resident of Nagla Mansingh. At the same time, Anshul is tortured for not getting peace and a car in dowry. Anshul is three months pregnant. Due to the scorching heat on Sunday, Anshul turned on the fan. On this matter, the husband taunted that you will pay the electricity bill, which has turned on the fan. After this they started abusing and abusing. Which the wife opposed. So, along with other members of the family, he was kicked and beaten with sticks. The victim alleges that she was kicked in the stomach, entered, hit with sticks and threatened to kill her.

Demand for action by complaining to SSP

At the same time, the victim’s sister and brother informed the police about the incident. The victim alleges that the police station Gandhi Park had caught the accused and brought them to the police station. At the same time, the victim had given a complaint after reaching the police station, but the case was not written and the police reprimanded her. No action taken. Not only this, now the victim is not being allowed to enter the in-laws house. Anshul reached the SSP office on Tuesday and demanded the SSP to register an FIR against the accused. At the same time, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani has given assurance to the victim and instructed the station in-charge Gandhi Park to take action.

Alok, Aligarh

