Aligarh: Women burnt effigy of Braj Bhushan Singh in front of District Magistrate’s office, clash with police

Aligarh : Protest has intensified in the country and the state regarding MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh. In Aligarh, women burnt the effigy of MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday in front of the gate of the District Magistrate’s office. The women police force present on the spot tried to snatch the effigy twice. The police tried to extinguish the fire by pouring water on the half-burnt effigy. Eventually, after tip-off, the effigy was dispersed by the police. On the other hand, the women took out another bridge and burnt it. During this a protest march was taken out from Raja Mahendra Pratap Park to DM office.

Actually, on the national call of United Kisan Morcha, the effigy of Brajbhushan Sharan Singh was burnt under the leadership of women farmers under the leadership of Shakuntala, District Vice President of Revolutionary Farmers Union. Before burning the effigy, a memorandum addressed to the President was also handed over to the City Magistrate. Through the memorandum, a demand was made that the Central Government should allow women wrestlers to continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Action should be taken against the police officers responsible for brutality with women wrestlers and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be arrested, charge-sheeted expeditiously and interrogated in his custody for prosecution. Also, the police cases imposed on the wrestlers should be cancelled.

Hundreds of farmers along with women farmers had reached Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh Park in a protest march for memorandum and effigy burning. During the protest march slogans like ‘In honor of women, country’s laborer in farmer’s ground’, ‘Long live the struggle of women wrestlers’, ‘Arrest Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh’ etc. Hundreds of people including Krantikari Kisan Union’s State Incharge Shashikant, Circle Incharge Suresh Chandra Gandhi, District President Nagendra Chowdhary, District Vice President Satyaveer Chowdhary, Ramveer Singh, State Committee member of Kisan Sabha Idris Mohammad participated in the protest march and effigy burning program.

