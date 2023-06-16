Aligarh: Youth murdered for opposing molestation of sister, police arrested two accused

Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old youth in Aligarh. Behind the incident, the young man was murdered in protest against the molestation of his sister. On Thursday, the dead body was thrown in the field after killing the youth. Twelve knife marks and bullet wounds were found on the youth’s body.

Pinku’s dead body was found in the field

Rinku’s dead body was found lying in Nannu Mal’s field in front of Batto Devi Inter College ahead of Walipur on Thursday morning. Immediately after reaching the spot on information, the dead body was identified. The same body was sent for postmortem. In relation to this incident, Rajkumar, the father of the deceased, had filed a case against Shera, Vikas, Anil, Sahu in police station Iglas.

what is the whole matter

25-year-old Pinku, a resident of village Balipur, was missing from home since Wednesday evening. His mobile was also switched off. At the same time, on not reaching home till late night, the family members searched among neighbors and relatives. But could not find any where. On Thursday, people who had gone to cut millet saw a blood-soaked body in the field, then informed the police and family members. In the incident, the police registered a case naming four people. Disclosing the incident, the police arrested two youths from the village itself. The police found in the investigation that both the accused used to keep a dirty eye on the sister of the deceased. On Pinku’s intervention, the incident was carried out to remove him from the way. Pinku has two brothers, one sister and used to take care of the family by doing wages. Pinku got married two years back.

brutally murdered

It is being told that the accused called Pinku from the house first. After that he was given alcohol and brutally murdered in the intoxication of alcohol. First shot and then slit his throat with a knife. Regarding the incident, SP Rural Palash Bansal told that while disclosing the incident, two accused have been arrested. SP Rural told that the accused used to molest the sister of the deceased. Only two youths of the village carried out the incident. Although the family members nominated four people. The same two accused have been arrested.

Report: Alok, Aligarh

