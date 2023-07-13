Alim and Fazil pass people from Madrasa are not recognized outside Jharkhand, know why they are facing trouble

The degree of students who pass Alim (Bachelor) Fazil (MA) from Madrasa in Jharkhand is not recognized outside Jharkhand. Students are not able to submit applications for appearing in the examinations conducted by the central government from university to job. Because of this, the number of people studying Alim and Fazil from Madrasa is decreasing. Alim and Fazil’s studies are of university level.

For this reason its examination should be conducted by the university. In Jharkhand, its examination is taken by Jack. Jack is authorized to take the examination up to the school level only. In such a situation, the degree of Alim, Fazil’s examination is not recognized. Jack had sent a letter to the Education Department regarding not taking the exam in the year 2017 itself. After this Jack decided not to collect the registration form for both the exams.

After this the government asked Jack to take the exam. During this, preparations were started to take the examination of Alim and Fazil from the government level to the university level. A committee was also constituted for this. The final decision could not be taken on matters like how the examination will be conducted at the university level, recognition of madrassas, syllabus. Since then only Jack is taking the exam.

180 Recognized Madrassas in Jharkhand:

The matter of recognition of degree of Alim, Fazil was raised in the assembly. The government had assured of appropriate action. There are 180 recognized madrassas in the state. These madrasas were recognized only at the time of unified Bihar.

The number of students pursuing graduation and post-graduation from madrassa is continuously decreasing.



The number of students in Alim, Fazil is continuously decreasing. In the year 2013, 2199 candidates appeared in Alim (BA), 2199 in Alim (BA Honours) and 892 in Fazil (MA). In the year 2022, their number has decreased to 562 in Alim (BA), 41 in Alim (BA Honours), 248 in Fazil (MA).