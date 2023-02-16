all about the behind the scenes of the fourth season – News

February 16, 2023, 12:06 pm – BLiTZ – News Last Sunday, February 12, the fourth season of the popular TV show “Mask” started on the NTV channel. As before, it features politicians, singers, TV presenters and athletes hiding under original colorful costumes. The altapress.ru portal found out how masks are made and how much they cost.

In total, 14 masks will take part in the new season: Raven, Ermine, Caterpillar, Porcupine, Fox Cub, Mammoth, Mandrill, Queen of Spades, Poodle, Scorpion, Skunk, Phoenix, Hamster and Shawarma. The costumes in the show are complex designs. Some of them are even equipped with a cooling system – several small fans that let air inside the mask.

For example, on the Dragon mask that won last season, special mechanisms were installed that allow the wings and tail to move. As Yulia Sumacheva, the producer of the program, noted, artists spend an average of 3 to 5 months to create one mask. More than a hundred employees are involved in this process.

“Each mask is a work of art, and different materials are used in their manufacture, ranging from leather, brocade and velvet to latex and rubber. Some masks are covered with gold leaf, and some use banal bath mats,” the source writes.

The artists do everything necessary to make the costumes lighter with each subsequent season. If it is not possible to reduce the weight of the mask, a special corset system comes to the rescue, which evenly distributes the weight of the suit over the entire body of the participant. In the new season, the Caterpillar became the heaviest, weighing as much as 25 kilograms.

What happens to the masks after the show? Disposing and throwing away the costumes, which the artists have spent hundreds of hours creating, is a pity. According to Yulia Sumacheva, after filming is completed, they are sent to special wardrobe trunks. “We are often asked to take costumes as souvenirs, but we don’t give them away, they are too expensive to throw them away. Only one person with us whistled his Joker – this is Navai. It was impossible to stop him, ”the producer revealed the secret.

Earlier, Philip Kirkorov gagged the incessant Todorenko on the air of the Mask show. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

