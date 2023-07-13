All flights of Go First airline canceled till July 16

New Delhi, 13 July (Hindustan Times). Cash-strapped GoFirst has now canceled all its flights till July 16. The airline, which is facing insolvency process, canceled its flights on 3 May. In this way, all GoFirst flights have been canceled for the last two months and 10 days.

The company said in a tweet on Thursday that GoFirst flights have been canceled till July 16 due to operational reasons. The airline tweeted that we are sorry for the inconvenience caused to the customers. Go First said customers can visit http:horturl.at/jlrEZ for more information, for any queries or concerns we can be contacted at

It is noteworthy that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had conducted a special audit of GoFirst last week. The aircraft regulator is currently analyzing this special audit report. The process for the sale of GoFirst Airline has begun. The resolution professional appointed by the Court has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from interested companies.