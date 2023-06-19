all flights of go first airline now canceled till june 22

New Delhi, 19 June (Hindustan Times). The difficulties of GoFirst Airlines, which is facing financial crisis, are not taking the name of ending. The company has now canceled all its flights till June 22. Earlier, the airline had suspended its operations till June 19.

GoFirst tweeted on Monday that all flights till June 22 have been canceled due to operational reasons. The airline has apologized for the inconvenience caused due to the cancellation of flights, saying that the cancellation of flights may have affected the travel plans of the passengers. The company said in a statement issued that the company has applied for the bankruptcy process, but there is an attempt to start booking again soon. We are committed to provide all assistance.

It is noteworthy that GoFirst has stopped its operations since last month, due to which the company is facing huge losses. The companies that leased the aircraft to GoFirst airline have filed a petition with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to return the aircraft, which is yet to be decided.