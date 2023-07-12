All holidays of education department postponed for next one week in Bihar, permission will have to be taken from KK Pathak for leave

The Education Department of Bihar has issued a new order. Under which all types of holidays will be postponed for the next one week. In case of any emergency, permission will have to be taken from the Additional Chief Secretary of the department, KK Pathak, for the leave. A letter to this effect has been issued to all district education officers, district program officers and program officers by Subodh Kumar Chowdhary, director of administration of the department.

Every officer will have to inspect ten colleges per week

Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department KK Pathak has asked his subordinate officers like all directors, secretaries, deputy directors, deputy secretaries and officers on special duty to inspect at least ten colleges/degree colleges every week. They will submit the report after completing the inspection on Saturday or any other day as per their convenience.

What is written in the letter of Additional Secretary

KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, has written to all district officials that teachers who are found absent in school on July 13, should be suspended immediately. Along with this, a letter should be written to the planning unit for disciplinary action. KK Pathak has written to the district officials that an FIR should be lodged against the teachers who are instigating others.

Information sought of teachers who were absent on July 11

In a meeting held through video conferencing late on Wednesday evening, Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak sought information from all the DEOs about the teachers who were absent on the 11th. However, complete information was given in only a few districts. Most said that such teachers are being identified. Pathak has asked to identify such teachers as soon as possible.

