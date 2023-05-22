All is not well between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja! Rivaba Jadeja’s tweet surprised the fans

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings registered a big win over Delhi Capitals to enter the IPL 2023 playoffs, but on the field ms dhoni And Ravindra Jadeja There was a heated conversation between After this Jadeja made a tweet, from which it can be easily guessed that something had happened. Now Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja has retweeted her husband’s tweet. This has surprised the fans of CSK even more.

Jadeja and Dhoni were seen talking on the field

CSK players congratulate each other after their 77-run win against Delhi Capitals. MS Dhoni was seen having a heated conversation with Ravindra Jadeja. During this, Jadeja was not looking happy at all. Some fans felt that Dhoni was scolding Jadeja for his poor bowling against DC, where he gave away 50 runs in four overs.

Ravindra Jadeja tweets after heated argument with MS Dhoni, fans shocked

A video of Sunday also went viral

Some fans also guessed the rift between Jadeja and Dhoni. The matter got worse on Sunday when Jadeja shared a cryptic post on Twitter. It was written in it, ‘You will get the reward of your deeds, you will definitely get it sooner or later.’ The same tweet has been retweeted by Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja with another caption. Rivaba has written that ‘Follow your path’.

Follow your own Path… https://t.co/SFgmJhUKnw

— Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@Rivaba4BJP) May 21, 2023



Dhoni’s fans pray for Jadeja’s dismissal

During the current season of IPL, another act done by Jadeja on Twitter is in discussion. In May itself, Jadeja had liked a post on Twitter, which talked about “inner pain” and “trauma”. Jadeja also laughingly said that Dhoni’s fans pray for my dismissal on the field, so that Dhoni can come to the crease early for batting.