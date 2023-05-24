All-out war against ordinance: Kejriwal meets Uddhav, will also meet Pawar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) President in Mumbai on Wednesday. Uddhav Thackeray met at his residence. Meanwhile, Kejriwal sought Uddhav’s support in the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) fight against the Centre’s ordinance on deregulation of services in the National Capital Region.

Kejriwal will also meet Sharad Pawar

During the meeting with Uddhav, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha and Delhi government minister Atishi were also with Kejriwal. Kejriwal will also meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday itself to seek his support in AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance. Kejriwal and Mann met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday as part of their nationwide tour to garner the support of opposition parties against the ordinance.

Kejriwal gathered support against the ordinance of the Center

On May 19, the central government came out with an ordinance to set up the National Capital Public Service Authority for transfer and administrative action against officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and DANICS cadre. A week before this, the Supreme Court had handed over the control of the services to the elected government of Delhi in all matters except police, civil service and land related matters. An ordinance needs to be approved by the Parliament within six months. It is believed that the central government may introduce a bill related to this ordinance in the monsoon session of Parliament.

Mamta Banerjee came in support of Arvind Kejriwal against center’s ordinance, attacked BJP sharad pawar