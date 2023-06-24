All party meeting under the leadership of Home Minister Shah on Manipur violence

New Delhi, 24 June (Hindustan Times). An all-party meeting was held under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday regarding the violence in Manipur. Representatives of 22 parties including BJP, Congress participated in the meeting. Today the all-party meeting was called at three o’clock in the Parliament House complex. This meeting lasted for about three hours.

Former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi attended the meeting from the Congress side, National President of the party JP Nadda from the BJP side. RJD MP Manoj Jha, Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP leader Konrad K. Sangma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang from SKM, Derek O’Brien from Trinamool Congress and leaders of other parties attended.

After the meeting, BJP leader Sambit Patra said that the Ministry of Home Affairs explained what led to the violence (in Manipur) and what steps have been taken so far. Keeping political differences aside, all the parties put forward their concerns.

Reacting to the all-party meeting, RJD MP Manoj Jha said that there was an open mind in the meeting. Representatives of all parties kept their point. Jha said that almost all parties are of the opinion that people do not trust the political leadership there. The government should think in this direction.

It may be noted that a rally was organized on May 3 to protest against the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST category in Manipur. The rally was organized by All Tribal Students Union Manipur. Violence broke out during the rally. So far, about 100 people have been reported killed in this violence. However, continuous efforts are being made by the Center and the State to stop the violence.