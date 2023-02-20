All Quiet on the Western Front Wins BAFTA Award

All Quiet on the Western Front (Im Westen nichts Neues) by German director Edward Berger won the Best Film award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). award ceremony passed on Sunday, February 19.

The film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque about the events of the First World War won in seven categories out of 14 for which it applied. The film also received awards for Best Director, Best Non-English Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Music for a Film, and Best Sound.

Berger, receiving the award, noted that Remarque’s novel and the message that he put into the book have not lost their relevance today.

The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh and Elvis by Baz Luhrmann also received four statuettes each.

Austin Butler won Best Actor for his role as musician Elvis Presley in Elvis. Cate Blanchett won the Women’s nomination for her role as female conductor Lydia Tar in the film Tar.

The best supporting roles in the male and female nominations were won by the actors of the “Banshee of Inisherina” Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio was named Best Animated Feature. James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of the Water won Best Visual Effects.

The film “Navalny” was awarded the statuette for the best documentary.

Earlier, on January 24, the nominees for the Best Picture category of the Oscars of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences became known. The list includes Steven Spielberg’s Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of the Water, as well as All Quiet on the Western Front, Inisherina’s Banshees, Elvis, Everything Everywhere and At Once, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick”, “Triangle of Sorrow” and “The Women Speak”.

In December, All Quiet on the Western Front was named one of the most popular feature films of 2022 by Netflix. Together with him, the Gray Man (Avengers: Endgame), Project Adam, Purple Hearts, Troll and Black Crab were in it.

The BAFTA has been awarded annually since 1948 by the British Film Academy, which supports and develops the film and game industry. The award is also given for achievements in the field of television.