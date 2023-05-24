All-rounder cricketer Madan Lal reached AMU stadium in Aligarh, gave cricket tips to young players

Aligarh. Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal arrived at the Wellingdon Stadium of Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. During this, participated in the dialogue program with the players. All-rounder cricketer of his time Madan Lal also shared his experience with the young players. Madan Lal told that a lot of cricket has been played at the Wellingdon Stadium of Aligarh Muslim University. He told that he used to play for Punjab University. At that time the teams of Aligarh University and Allahabad University were defeated. He reminisced about the early days of his career. 210 runs against Allahabad University were scored on AMU pitch only.

He said that young cricketers can be encouraged. so that he can move forward. He told the young players to play on their own. Have to perform. He said that it is most difficult in sports. Exercise alone. When we do exercise in the group, then we keep talking. He told that in my time I used to hit 15 rounds of ground. Former cricketer Madan Lal was honored during this. Madanlal scored 10204 runs at an average of 42.87, showing all-rounder game in first-class cricket. Which includes 22 centuries.

While bowling at an average of 25.50, he took 625 wickets. At the same time, Madanlal’s contribution in the 1983 Cricket World Cup can never be forgotten. When he showed an all-round game and converted an almost losing game into victory. Madanlal played for the Ranji Trophy from 1968 to 1972 for the Punjab cricket team. At the same time, from 1972 to 1989, he played in the Delhi cricket team for 18 years. He also played a notable role in 67 ODIs. Arjuna Award was also given in 1989 for his remarkable contribution to cricket.

