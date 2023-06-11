All schools in Jharkhand closed till June 14 due to severe heat, order came

Jharkhand News: Keeping in mind the extreme heat and heatwave in Jharkhand, all schools in the state will remain closed till June 14, 2023. Under this, it has been decided to keep all categories of government, non-government aided / unaided (including minority) and private schools closed till June 14 in the state. The order has been issued by K Ravi Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed till June 14.

In the issued order, it was said that all the schools in the state will remain closed till June 14. During this period, a separate decision will be taken and informed regarding the compensation for the loss caused in the education of the children. This order will be applicable from June 12 to June 14, 2023.

Schools were opening from June 12

Let us inform that most of the schools in the state were about to open from June 12 after the summer vacation. But, the parents were very worried about the scorching heat. Regarding this, the Jharkhand Parents Association had also written a letter to the Education Secretary demanding extension of the holiday date.

Jharkhand Guardian Association demanded extension of leave

In this regard, Jharkhand Guardian Association President Ajay Rai said that it is difficult for people to come out of their houses due to excessive heat and heat stroke in the state. The temperature has reached around 45 degree Celsius in Jamshedpur, Chaibasa, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Giridih, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Palamu, Garhwa and other districts including the capital Ranchi. In such a situation, it is difficult to send children to school. Said that from June 12, schools are opening in every district of the state. For this reason leave should be extended.

Parents and children breathed a sigh of relief

Here, after the order of the Education Secretary, to some extent the children including the parents have heaved a sigh of relief. Many parents said that this order of the government will provide some relief to the children. If the situation remains the same after June 14, then the demand for extension of leave will be made once again.