All the members of Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha, Guru Nanak Bhawan Committee and Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School Committee were elected unopposed.

Ranchi: Under the chairmanship of Chief Electoral Officer Devraj Khatri, a meeting was called on Sunday at 10 am in the Gurunanak Bhavan premises. In this, former councilor and Chief Electoral Officer Devraj Khatri announced the election of 21 members of the Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha Executive Committee, 5 members of the Guru Nanak Bhavan Committee and 5 members of the Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School Committee unopposed.

All members elected unopposed

Satsang Sabha’s media in-charge Naresh Papneja told that only five candidates had nominated for Guru Nanak Bal Mandir and the names of Gulshan Midha, Pawanjit Singh Khatri and Ashu Midha from Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha and Ashok Gera from Guru Nanak Bhawan Committee were withdrawn. After taking all the remaining members were elected unopposed. Now the elected members will nominate five members for Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha and two each for Guru Nanak Bhavan Committee and Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School Committee. After this, with mutual consent, the possible office bearers will be selected for the posts of President, Secretary, Treasurer and other posts.

Honored by covering the Guru Ghar

On the occasion, Dwarkadas Munjal, former president of Satsang Sabha, Mohanlal Arora, former secretary of Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School Committee and Prem Kumar Midha, former secretary of Guru Nanak Bhavan Committee, gave instructions to Chief Electoral Officer Devraj Khatri and his associates Bhagwan Singh Bedi and Dr. Ajay Chawda on the entire election process. For his special contribution, he was honored by wearing the Saropa of Guru Ghar.

Names of unopposed elected members

Gurudwara Shri Gurunanak Satsang Sabha

Dwarkadas Munjal, Sunder Lal Midha, Arjun Midha, Suresh Midha, Lekhraj Arora, Amarjeet Girdhar, Basant Kathpal, Vinod Sukhija, Mahendra Arora, Mahesh Sukhija, Inder Midha, Ramesh Papneja, Laxman Das Midha, Rakesh Girdhar, Raunak Grover, Harjeet Arora, Harjit Bedi, Subhash Midha, Anoop Girdhar, Naveen Midha and Kamal Munjal.

Gurunanak Bhavan Committee

Harvinder Singh Bedi, Naresh Papneja, Prem Kumar Midha, Ashok Gera, Kavaljit Midha and Harvinder Singh Midha.

Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School Committee

Mohanlal Arora, Neeraj Gakhar, Ramesh Girdhar, Ashwini Sukhija and Sagar Thareja.