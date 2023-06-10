All the wards of Patna will get 60-60 lakh rupees, the remaining works will be completed, a center will be made to curb the epidemic

In the general meeting of the Patna Municipal Corporation Board, it was decided to pay the remaining amount of 60 lakh each till August for the works to be done on the recommendation of councilors in all 75 wards. The remaining works will be completed with this amount. Also, the wards in which work worth one crore has been done. There will be convenience in paying the concerned sensor working there. In order to check and control the spread of epidemics like dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus in the city, a proposal was passed to set up a metropolitan surveillance unit at Raja Ghat in Alamganj. For this, there will be an MoU between the Ministry of Health, the Health Department of the National Center for Disease Control, Government of India, the Government of Bihar and the Patna Municipal Corporation.

Four reservoirs of five thousand liters capacity in Saidpur

For the reuse of Saidpur STP water, four reservoirs of capacity 1.99 crore to five thousand liters will be built in Saidpur. Permission was given for appointment of 20 applicants on compassionate grounds recommended by DM Patna. In the meeting, the councilors apprised about the problems related to cleanliness in the wards, water problem, digging of roads from Namami Gange. Mayor Sita Sahu presided over the meeting.

Execution of garbage deposited in Ramachak baria

Municipal Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar told that the amount of 213 crores received from the 15th Finance Commission will be spent on solid waste management. In this, along with the execution of the garbage deposited in Ramachak Baria, expenses will be spent on the maintenance of garbage vehicles, oil etc. in the city. The amount received by the corporation under holding tax, stamp duty will be spent on other items. He told that by August, the remaining amount of 60-60 lakhs will be given in all the wards from the corporation head. To reuse the water of Saidpur STP, water will be transported from Saidpur STP to four reservoirs through an eight-inch diameter pipeline. Later it will be used by keeping it in the overtank. Due to this water will be used around Dinkar Golambar, Vaishali Golambar, McDoval Golambar and Premchand Golambar. In Bankipur zone, vehicles carrying garbage will be washed with that water.

Councilors asked for 10-10 additional laborers in the wards

In the meeting, the councilors demanded the Municipal Commissioner to give 10-10 additional laborers in all the wards. So that the work of cleaning the drains continues throughout the year. Along with this, the laborers should also cooperate in cleanliness. Ward number seven councilor Amar Kumar Tuttu spoke about the collapse of the drain near Baba Chowk, non-cleaning due to lack of laborers, non-lifting of garbage due to breakdown of the garbage vehicle.

Former Deputy Mayor Vinay Kumar Pappu said that funds should be sought from the government for the work of the remaining raw drains and dilapidated schemes. Councilor Kumar Sanjit expressed the possibility of water logging in the rainy season if the roads are dug in the entire city under the Namami Gange scheme. It was asked to repair the dug roads. The Municipal Commissioner assured that a team would be formed and it would be investigated.

Councilor of Ward No. 32 Pinky Yadav raised the poor condition of toilets in Bankipur zone at the meeting place. Councilors of Ward No. 53, 66, 22, 27, 49,72, 71 raised the problem of water. Apart from this, due to lack of drain, information was given about water logging, open manholes. Municipal Commissioner said that 1000 lids are being prepared to cover the open manholes.