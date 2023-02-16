All turnstiles in the Moscow metro began to accept payment by bank cards

All turnstiles at the stations of the Moscow Metro and the MCC began to accept bank cards to pay for travel. This was announced on Thursday, February 16, by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

“It is convenient and saves time for passengers. Almost four thousand turnstiles have been updated,” the mayor wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Sobyanin, the new turnstiles have a number of advantages. In particular, when paying with a bank card, they work twice as fast, and three times faster when using biometrics. In addition, the devices are equipped with large LED-screens with large print, which made them convenient for the visually impaired.

The turnstiles are also equipped with a QR code reader for the implementation of a fast payment system. Thanks to this system, passengers can see how many trips or days are left before the expiration of the Unified ticket, as well as clarify the balance of the Wallet of the Troika card.

Earlier, on February 6, Sobyanin said that since 2011, 69 new metro stations have been opened in Moscow. In particular, three new lines appeared – Solntsevskaya, Nekrasovskaya and Bolshaya Koltsevaya. Additional stations were built and opened on seven existing branches – Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya, Arbatsko-Pokrovskaya, Kalininskaya, Zamoskvoretskaya, Sokolnicheskaya, Butovskaya and Tagansko-Krasnopresnenskaya.

The mayor of the capital also noted that along with the development of the metro, small and medium-sized businesses are actively growing, new jobs are being created, abandoned industrial zones and other irrationally used territories are being modernized.

