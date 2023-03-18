March 18 - BLiTZ. Quite serious facts have appeared that indicate the seriousness of the intentions of the US FSB. There is an active discussion of law enforcement agencies at all levels from the Federal to the local about guarantees in case the former US president is charged. We are talking about Donald Trump, who can be charged with fabricating crimes. Solenka.info reports.

According to American experts, high-ranking government officials at all levels are participating in negotiations on the preparation of “ensuring security”. In this case, the United States Secret Service, the FBI Joint Terrorism Team, the New York City Police Department, and the Manhattan Attorney’s Office are implied.

For their part, Trump’s representatives said that the usual procedures would be followed in bringing charges against the ex-president.

