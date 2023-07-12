Allahabad HC’s decision, rape victim cannot be forced to give birth to a child, know the whole matter

A 12-year-old differently-abled rape victim from Bulandshahr, UP, filed a petition in the court demanding termination of her 25-week pregnancy. While hearing on which the Allahabad High Court commented. The court has said that no woman can be forced to give birth to the child of a man who commits atrocities. This hearing was done by the division bench of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar.

Rape victim can say yes or no to becoming a mother

The court said in its remarks that denying a woman her right to medical termination of pregnancy and binding her to the responsibility of motherhood would amount to denying her human right to live with dignity. He has every right to take decisions regarding his body. A rape victim can say yes or no to becoming a mother.

In view of the sensitivity of the matter, on humanitarian grounds, the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University has directed the Principal of Jawahar Lal Medical College, Aligarh, to constitute a team of five doctors under the chairmanship of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, to conduct a medical examination of the victim. Along with this, the court also said that after investigation, the medical report should be presented before them on July 12. The rape victim is deaf and dumb.

what is the whole matter

In fact, a deaf and dumb girl was raped by an acquaintance in Bulandshahr. The girl informed her mother about the harassment that happened to her through signals. After this, on the complaint of the mother, an FIR was registered against the accused under the POSCO Act. When the medical examination of the victim was done on June 16, she was 23 weeks pregnant. After which the matter was presented to the Medical Board on 27 June. In which it was opined that because the pregnancy is more than 24 weeks, the permission of the court order is required before the abortion can be performed. After which the woman reached the High Court with her child.

