Allahabad High Court has sought applications for the post of Law Clerk Trainee, know how much salary will be received

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2023: Applications are invited for the post of Law Clerk (Trainee) in the Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow Bench for the stipulated time period. Interested candidates can fill the online application. Know the details completely before submitting the application.

Ability

LLB degree with minimum 55% marks from recognized institute. Apart from this, candidates must have knowledge of data entry and word processing.

Age Range

The age of the applying candidates should be between 21 to 26 years. The age limit will be calculated on the basis of July 1, 2023.

Salary

Candidates selected for the post of Law Clerk Trainee will be given Rs 25,000 per month as salary.

Firstly the applications of the candidates will be screened. After this the merit list will be prepared. On the basis of this candidates will be invited for interview and document verification.

application fee

Candidates of all categories applying will have to pay Rs 300 as application fee.

How to apply :

Interested candidates can apply online for these posts.

Last Date: May 24, 2023.

For more information see: