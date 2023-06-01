Allahabad High Court rejected the bail application of Jai Kant Bajpai involved in Bikru case of Kanpur

Kanpur. The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of Jai Kant Bajpai alias Jai, involved in the Bikeru incident in Kanpur, in which eight policemen, including Circle Officer, Bilhaur, were brutally murdered. Seven other police personnel had serious injuries. A single bench of Justice Mayank Kumar Jain passed the order while hearing the bail plea filed by Jai Kant Bajpai alias Jai. Jai Kant Bajpai registered cases under 147, 148, 149, 332, 353, 333, 307, 302, 396, 412, 120-B, 34, 504, 506 IPC and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act at Choubepur police station in Kanpur Nagar. A bail application was filed in the case.

There is a case of lynching of 8 policemen

In a heart-wrenching incident, 8 policemen, including a circle officer, were mercilessly beaten to death and 7 policemen were seriously injured. The accused looted weapons from the police personnel. During the investigation, on the basis of the statement of the main accused Vikas Dubey, it was revealed that Jai Kant Tiwari was present in a meeting with Vikas Dubey and other accused on the evening of 02 July 2020 to plan. He had provided money and ammunition to the main accused Vikas Dubey to provide safe passage to travel. Apart from this, co-accused Prashant Kumar Shukla and Vipul Dubey have also spoken about his active involvement in the Vikru murder case.

Criminal history – involvement became the basis for rejection of bail

The court has said in its decision that the nature of the offense and the degree of culpability are serious and heinous, the applicant (Jai Kant Bajpai) has a criminal history of heinous nature of cases. He is actively involved in the incident in which eight police personnel including Circle Officer, Bilhore were brutally murdered and seven other police personnel received serious injuries. The main accused Vikas Dubey was helped by providing Rs 2 lakh and 25 cartridges used in the incident. The court said that the petitioner with 14 criminal cases cannot be given parity to get bail for the accused of 4 crimes.