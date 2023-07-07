Allahabad University will also conduct Ph.D in German, French and Russian languages, teachers were recruited in 2022

University of Allahabad : The way has been cleared for PhD in three foreign languages ​​in Allahabad Central University. After the University Grants Commission (UGC) has given permission to conduct PhD even during the probation period, now a framework has been prepared for conducting PhD in three languages ​​French, Russian and German.

Allahabad University officials, who are aware of the matter, say that in Crate-2023, these three foreign languages ​​can be included in the list of PhD subjects. Allahabad University had appointed Dr. Kanchan Chakraborty in French, Dr. Prashant Kumar Pandey in German and Dr. Mona Agnihotri in Russian in these three foreign languages ​​in April 2022 itself.

Due to non-completion of one year probation period, no Assistant Professor was allowed PhD in Crate-2022. However, after this, UGC had given permission for conditional PhD of teachers even during the probation period.

PhD can also be done in these three languages

In such a situation, French, German and Russian can now be included in Crate-2023 in all three languages. In such a situation, now students will be able to do PhD in three foreign languages ​​like subjects like Hindi, English, Urdu, Arabic-Persian, Sanskrit.

The result of Pravesh Bhavan Crate-2022 was released on 15th June. In this, 1889 candidates were found eligible for 734 seats in 43 subjects. After the first stage, now the Allahabad University Administration is starting the preparation for the second stage exam i.e. interview.

when will the process start

After the completion of the PhD admission process, the data of vacant seats will reach the admission building and after that the application process for CRATE-2023 will start. The special thing is that due to the inclusion of Assistant Professors seats this year, PhD seats will increase.

