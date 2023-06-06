Allegations of extortion on 3 including former BSP councilor candidate in Bareilly, police registered FIR, know the case...

Bareilly: In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a woman has accused the corporator candidates for the municipal elections, 2023, Shakir Ali, Niyaz Ahmed, and Jaan Muhammad alias Mulla, of demanding extortion. The tahrir of the demand was given to the police. Police has registered an FIR after investigating the matter. Mustari Begum of the locality has accused 3 people, including Shakir Ali, who contested the election of Ward Councilor on BSP ticket from Ward 47 Fort Cantonment of Bareilly Municipal Corporation, of demanding extortion. The victim told the police in Tahrir that Niyaz Ahmed was lodged at Fort Police Station He is a history-sheeter. He came home with his fellow former councilor candidates Shakir Ali and Jan Muhammad. All three demanded extortion of Rs 2 lakh from husband Gul Mohammad in the name of the plot. If this extortion was not given in 2 days, he threatened to kill by strangulation with a manjha.

F.I.R.

Allegations of gambling and betting

The victim woman said that after hearing the threat of the accused, she started crying. On this, the accused threatened to arrange money along with not making a drama of crying. He left after threatening. The victim woman also accused the three men of gambling and betting. She told that the husband works as a manjha. . The police have registered an FIR on Monday night against Shakir Ali, Niyaz Ahmed, and Jaan Muhammad, residents of Qila Cantonment of Qila police station area, for demanding extortion under section 386. In this case, an attempt was made to know the side of the former councilor candidate. However, he could not be contacted over the phone. Police has started searching for the accused.

Report – Muhammad Sajid