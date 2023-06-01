Allegations of ‘misbehavior’ with Manish Sisodia, court orders to preserve CCTV footage

New Delhi : Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday ordered the jail administration to preserve the CCTV footage related to the alleged ‘misbehaviour’ with former Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar. The court has given this order after filing an application on behalf of Manish Sisodia’s legal team. In the application filed in the court, it has been alleged that the security personnel of Tihar Jail had misbehaved with him inside the court.

Presenting physically in the court causes chaos

According to media reports, the Delhi Police on Thursday filed an application in the court seeking permission to produce Manish Sisodia only through video conferencing. Manish Sisodia should be produced through video conferencing, Delhi Police said after Sisodia’s team alleged that he was assaulted because of the gathering of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters and media persons in the corridors of the court. By presenting them physically, an atmosphere of chaos is created.

The court had also taken cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet

According to media reports, taking cognizance of the case of misbehavior with Manish Sisodia, Special Judge Blitz Nagpal made it clear that until the application is decided, the Sisodias will be produced in the court only through video conference. There will be no personal appearance in the court. Manish Sisodia was also presented through video conferencing from the lockup of the court on Thursday. Earlier, the court had also taken cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the money laundering case related to Delhi Excise Policy irregularities.

Allegations of earning Rs 622 crore

In the supplementary charge sheet filed in the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), it has been alleged that accused Manish Sisodia has earned around Rs 622 crore from activities through the Delhi Excise Policy. The supplementary charge sheet has been filed in the court by Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta.