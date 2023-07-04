Allocation of 4.5 lakh tonnes of food grains was done on paper in Bihar, the association wrote a letter to the Prime Minister

Patna. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, free food grains were distributed to the poor in public distribution shops. Gaurav Labh, General Secretary of Fair Price Dealers Association, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the allegation of irregularities. In the letter, there has been a demand for the central agencies to investigate the irregularities in the allocation of food grains.

What is the charge of the association

The association alleges that during the Corona period, food grains were not actually allocated in the public distribution shops, but due to the connivance of the office bearers and technical personnel, it remained on paper. It is surprising that at some places, grains were also allotted to dead public distribution shopkeepers. When it was revealed, to avoid it, the family of the deceased shopkeeper was tagged and shown the allocated grain. According to the allegation, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, there is an estimate of falsification of about four and a half lakh tonnes of food grains across the state. Its value is being put in the market around 250 crores.

Disturbances in the allocation of food grains during the Corona period

The general secretary of the association told that during the year 2020 and 2021, during the Corona period, there was a disturbance in the allocation of food grains in the public distribution shops. Food grains were not allotted in 70 to 80 percent shops, but were shown artificially by the department. In the year 2021, the allotment for January and March was not uploaded on the website at all. After the disclosure of the matter, the data on the website was manipulated and prepared in a hurry. Irregularities were found in the allocation of food grains. Even after this the game continued. No coordination was found in the balance and distribution of uploaded grains. During the allocation of food grains to the shops, the allocation remained zero in between, while in the next month there was a difference in the balance and distribution of food grains. The public distribution shopkeepers also lodged a complaint regarding the irregularities in the allocation of food grains.

Farmers of Bihar are worried about not having enough water to plant paddy, so far only seven percent have been planted

Officers and technical personnel involved

The source said that officers and technical personnel are involved in making irregularities in the allocation of food grains. An MO level officer has been posted in Patna district for eight years. He was transferred out of the district only for one month. In this case, continuous attempts were made to contact Vinay Kumar, Secretary, Food and Consumer Protection Department, on his mobile phone, but the phone was not received.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILxMtn9OSoQ) )Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana