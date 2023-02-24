Almost 80 km of the route in the Altai Territory was closed due to heavy ice

In the Altai Territory, due to heavy ice, part of the K-03 highway was closed for all types of transport. This was announced on February 24 Altaiavtodor.

We are talking about the section from Rubtsovsk to Volchikha from 85 to 164 km of the route “Zmeinogorsk – Rubtsovsk – Volchikha – Mikhailovskoye – Kulunda – Burla – the border of the Novosibirsk region.”

The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that two traffic police posts were set up in the problem area, and they also organized the duty of operational groups of local fire and rescue garrisons (MPSG).

Later, the institution reported that from 13:00, traffic for all types of transport on the K-03 highway was resumed.

On February 22, traffic inspectors warned the residents of Kurgan about the worsening situation on the roads due to the weather and advised them to stay at home in the coming days.

In the period from February 23 to February 28, temperature drops from +1 to -14 degrees are predicted in the Kurgan region, snowfalls, clarified IA “Ura.ru”.

Earlier in the day, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that severe frosts were expected in several regions of the country in the coming days. We are talking about the Republic of Komi, Murmansk, Vologda, Leningrad, Novgorod, Pskov regions, Karelia.