Alok Baba became Alexander who came to India on tourist visa from Russia, this was revealed after 3 years in Nalanda

Nalanda police station has arrested Alexander alias Alok Baba, a Russian citizen living illegally in India, from the meditation center in Nalanda. The visa that was recovered from it. In it, 2024 has been written instead of 2020 by overwriting. Apart from this, his Aadhaar card has the address of Bengal, while he is a resident of Russia. The whole matter came to light when he came to Nalanda on July 3 and went to the Mahavihar Meditation Center for 10 days of training.

bengal address in aadhar card

Mahavihar Sansthan demanded passport, visa and Aadhaar card from it. But photocopies of all the documents were handed over by the Russian citizen, during which Mahavihar came to know that the visa he had was a tourist visa of 2020, whose duration was only for three months. But it has fraudulently made it up to 2023. The Aadhaar card received from him has the address of Bengal.

Was living for three years with the help of fake documents

Nalanda police station was informed about this matter by Mahavihar, after which Nalanda police station chief investigated the matter and in this regard it was found out from the embassy that he has been living in India for the last three years with the help of fake documents. After this Alexander alias Alok Baba was arrested and mobile phone, camera and many documents were seized from him.

Came to India on tourist visa for three months

After being caught by the police, Russian citizen Alexander told that he had come to India on a tourist visa in 2020 for three months, during which there was a lockdown due to Corona in which he got stuck and started living in Bengal. He changed his name to Alok Baba in place of Alexander and at the same time he also got an Aadhaar card made in Bengal in his own name at Bengal’s address. At present, the police is interrogating the arrested accused.

fake documents recovered

In the matter Rajgir DSP Pradeep Kumar said that it was informed by the Mahavihar that there is a Russian citizen who has come to the meditation center of Mahavihar and he has neither the original copy of the passport nor the visa. After this, the Nalanda police station asked him to provide a cost copy of passport and visa in three days. But even after three days the cost copy was not made available due to which he was arrested and fake documents were also recovered.

