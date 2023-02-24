Aloyan expressed confidence in the victory of Mayweather over Chalmers

Olympic medalist in boxing Mikhail Aloyan believes that American boxer Floyd Mayweather will defeat British boxer, MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers. He told Izvestia about this on February 24.

According to him, Mayweather, despite his age, is in excellent physical shape. He defends himself in time, it is difficult to hit him. Floyd also has good technique and moves well on his feet.

Mayweather will win. We must give him credit that he fights only according to the rules of boxing, and all fighters accept his challenge and his conditions. For them, this is PR and make more money. I don’t see a sporting intent in this fight, ”said Aloyan.

He also predicted that the American boxer would “pull” into the second half of the fight and finish the fight ahead of schedule in the 8-9th round.

Earlier, on February 23, during a press conference, Floyd Mayweather promised to show a spectacular fight with Aaron Chalmers. He noted that no matter who his opponent is, he will always give all his best at 100%. The athlete added that he does not like to talk about specific techniques that he wants to show in battle, since everything should be unexpected for the viewer.

On the same day, Mayweather called his boxing record “the perfect thing”. The former undisputed world champion retired undefeated after winning 50 fights. The American held his last professional fight in 2017 against Conor McGregor, defeating him then by technical knockout in the 10th round.

The fight between Mayweather and Chalmers will take place on February 25 at the O2 Arena in London. REN TV will show the fight live.