AM/NS India’s security and fire personnel rescue the driver of the post van trapped in the Surat-Hazira road accident

HAJIRA – SURAT, July 05, 2023: The Security and Fire Department of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s largest steel makers, near Marine Police Station, Surat- Successfully rescued the stranded driver of an Indian Post Department vehicle which collided with a parked dumper in an accident on Hazira road.

Ram Niwas from the Security Control Room of Hazira Steel Plant reported the incident to the Fire Department of AM/NS India on Sunday, 2 July 2023. The Post Department vehicle was on its way from Surat to Hazira Ro-Ro Ferry Terminal when the accident occurred. A dumper parked near the Marine Police Station was also involved in the collision.

Capt. Sujoykumar Ganguly (IN), Head of Fire & Security, AM/NS India, Hazira describing the quick response of his fire and safety team in extricating the trapped driver said, “Our fire and safety team extended full support . Committed to support people in and around our Hazira plant, we aim to avoid maximum loss of life and property and provide timely assistance to those in need.”

Acting quickly, fire crews used a small battery-operated cutter and delicately cut away a portion of the cabin frame to safely extricate the trapped driver. The rescued driver Rohit Baraiya was then handed over to 108 ambulance personnel. Despite the shock, Baraiya was conscious and did not see any serious injury.

The quick response and effective response from the safety and fire departments of AM/NS India shows their commitment to take care of the safety and health of all who are exposed to such accidents. This brings to the fore how essential it is to have a well-equipped group of emergency response personnel in mitigating such potential hazards through their timely use of specialized equipment and their experience.

AM/NS India is known for maintaining high safety standards in its operations. The importance of following road safety guidelines and measures to prevent accidents and efforts to save lives is underlined by this incident.

The accident is under investigation and will officially determine the circumstances and actual cause of the collision. AM/NS India’s security and fire departments work together and how effectively coordination is done in such incidents with the help they get from related agencies.