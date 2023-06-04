Aman Sahu asked his shooter to attack Hotwar Jail Superintendent, provided weapons

Ranchi, Pranav. The Superintendent of Birsa Munda Central Jail, Ranchi, Hamid Akhtar can be attacked any time. Gangster Aman Sahu has provided weapons to the shooters to attack the jail superintendent. In the interrogation of Balumath police of Latehar, Aman Sahu himself has confessed this thing.

Aman Sahu was put in a special cell

He has told the police that during his stay in Birsa Munda Central Jail, he used to use the net from the mobile number of criminal Amjad Gaddi. On knowing this, the jail superintendent had put him in a special cell. From where he was having difficulty in using mobile and contacting his colleagues. That’s why he decided to teach the Jail Superintendent a lesson and made a plan to attack the Superintendent from the jail itself.

Contacted gang member Shahrukh Ansari

During his stay in the special cell, he somehow contacted his gang member Shahrukh Ansari using a mobile phone. A carbine and pistol were ordered from the arms supplier at Shahrukh’s relatives Wasim Ansari and Jasim Ansari. At the same time, Shahrukh’s brother Saif Ansari alias Bablu was given the task of firing at the jail superintendent Ranchi. Saif Ansari alias Bablu went to Kanbhitha and took carbine and pistol from Wasim Ansari and Jasim Ansari.

Account opened in Bank of Baroda to deposit extortion money

Gangsters Aman Sahu and Sujit Sinha have opened account number 00160200000673 in Bank of Baroda to deposit the amount of extortion collected by the gang. This account was opened by Aman Sahu through gang member Anand Sonkar. Aman Sahu and Sujit Sinha send the extortion money coming into this account to their friends, relatives, gang members and arms suppliers. This vicious person is related to the members of criminal gangs of many states.

Gang has 250 weapons, five AK-47

Aman Sahu gang has bought 250 weapons with extortion money. It has five AK-47s, nine carbines, 70 kattas and 166 pistols. It is divided among the people of the gang. Latehar resident Pradeep Ganjhu was given an AK-47, which was seized by the police.