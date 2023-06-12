Aman Singh’s shooter Chandan Yadav arrested from UP, confessed involvement in many incidents

Aman Singh Dhanbad: Dhanbad police is continuously taking action against Aman Singh gang and arresting his operatives. In this episode, Aman Singh’s special shooter Chandan Yadav alias Brajesh has been arrested from UP. He is being interrogated continuously after being brought to Dhanbad. The police of many police stations have interrogated Chandan. Chandan has accepted his involvement in several incidents in Dhanbad district.

Was involved in Ranjit Sao murder case

Chandan Yadav told the police that he was involved in the murder of tire businessman Ranjit Sau in Jharia on 29 April 2022. Dinesh Kumar Gaur, Ashish Ranjan and Vaibhav of UP Azamgarh were also with him. After the incident, Sushil Singh of Jharia first took Ashish and Vaibhav to Bokaro. After that Chandan and Amar went to the other side. Sushil Singh had done complete Reiki by keeping Chandan and Vaibhav in his house before the incident.

Shot was fired at Abhay Singh’s house in Katras

According to Chandan, he had carried out the firing incident at the house of Abhay Singh, a coal trader living in Katras Rani Bazar. After that, shots were fired at his hotel. The entire work was being done at the behest of Aman Singh. At the same time, he himself fired at the house of coal trader Rajesh Gupta for extortion. In Dhanbad also, he has executed many firing incidents.

Dinesh shot a BJP leader in Gujarat

Chandan told that it was Dinesh Kumar Gaur (now in jail) who had carried out the fatal attack on the Gujarat BJP leader. This work was also entrusted by Aman Singh. On his behest, Dinesh along with his companions carried out the incident and fled from there.

Befriended Aman while in jail

Chandan Yadav is a resident of UP, but he also has a house in Katras. Stayed in jail for two years and during that time became friends with Aman Singh. After that he started working for Aman. He told that even after several incidents, the police were not able to get his information. Just before the nine people who were arrested by the Dhanbad police, I had spread my rumor that UP’s STF has arrested me and I was hiding.

Had asked for extortion by calling in Chandrapura also

Two months ago, the matter of demanding extortion by calling Chandrapura Pramukh’s husband Mo Sanaullah came to the fore. Chandan told that I had called for extortion on Aman’s behest. Aman had said that Sanaullah is looking after the work of plant cutting. We have to demand 10 percent extortion from him for the entire work.