Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 7,800 pilgrims leaves from Jammu amid tight security

Jammu, 12 July (HS). The 10th batch of over 7,800 pilgrims on Wednesday left the Jammu base camp for the twin base camps in Kashmir amid tight security. This is the biggest ever procession from Jammu to the holy cave of Amarnath.

On Wednesday morning, 7,805 pilgrims left for the Valley from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in a convoy of 339 vehicles. 4,677 pilgrims left for Pahalgam in a convoy of 207 vehicles and 3,128 pilgrims left for Baltal base camp in a convoy of 132 vehicles.

With this, 56,303 pilgrims have left for the valley from Jammu base camp since June 30. Meanwhile, a total of 1,37,353 pilgrims have visited the holy cave of Amarnath since July 1.

It may be noted that incessant rains on July 8 and 9 caused unprecedented damage to the highway, especially a section in Ramban district, forcing it to be closed. The yatra resumed from the Jammu base camp on July 11 afternoon, after being suspended for three days due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for repairs at Ramban.