Amarnath Yatra 2023: Amarnath Yatra starts from today, travelers have to keep these things in mind

Amarnath Yatra 2023: The Amarnath Yatra has started today from July 1 amid tight security arrangements. The first batch of devotees has been sent for the Amarnath cave. On Friday morning, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch from the Jammu base camp. This group has gone out to visit the holy cave.

Special arrangements made for 62 days journey

Devotees of Baba Amarnath Barfani have left for the holy cave via Pahalgam and Baltal. The first batch of 3488 pilgrims had reached their respective designated points from the base camp for the yatra. Tight security arrangements have been made on both the routes. Special care is being taken for safety and health in the 62-day journey to Baba’s cave located at an altitude of 3880 meters in the Himalayan hills of South Kashmir.

What is Amarnath Yatra?

The Amarnath Yatra is a pilgrimage on routes connecting the traditional 48 km long Nunwan Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14 km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The annual pilgrimage, considered sacred in Hinduism, is located amidst the Himalayas to the 3,880-metre-high holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir. Amarnath is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimage centers of Lord Shiva. The yatra takes place in the month of Shravan of the Hindu calendar and this is the only time when the caves are accessible to the general public. This yatra will continue till August 31 this year.

what should be done?

Every passenger will have to collect his RFID card from designated places in J&K before starting the journey.

It is mandatory for all passengers to wear the RFID card issued by SASB at all times during the journey.

It is advised to wear comfortable clothes and trekking shoes during the journey.

Passengers have been advised to drive slowly during the climb and take time to acclimatize themselves.

Travelers should drink sufficient amount of water to keep themselves hydrated.

If a passenger feels difficulty in breathing, he should contact the nearest medical help.

What not to do while traveling?

Travelers should avoid overworking their capacity and take frequent breaks for rest on the way.

No passenger should travel without RFID card.

Travelers should avoid littering on the trekking route.

At the same time, passengers have been advised not to start the journey on an empty stomach.

Passengers have been advised not to consume alcohol, caffeine or smoke.

Travelers should not try to take any short cut while trekking. This can prove to be dangerous for you.