Amarnath Yatra 2023: Amarnath Yatra will start from tomorrow, these documents are necessary

Amarnath Yatra 2023: Amarnath Yatra has special significance in Hinduism. All the devotees make a long and arduous journey to visit Baba Barfani situated at about 13,600 feet above sea level during the yatra. Amarnath Yatra has been described as the door of salvation in many religious texts. Every year hundreds of people participate in the Amarnath Yatra and are blessed to see the self-manifested Shivling. Let us tell you that this year the Amarnath Yatra is starting from 1st July and this yatra is going to end on 31st August. For this, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has flagged off the first batch from Jammu base camp.

When will Amarnath Yatra start?



This year, the Amarnath Yatra will start from July 1 and will continue till August 31. Amarnath Yatra will be of total 62 days. From tomorrow this yatra will start from two routes of Jammu and Kashmir. Talking about these two routes, it includes the traditional 48 km long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter 14 km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. Registration for this yatra has been started from 17th April itself. If you want, you can get the registration done through both online and offline. If media reports are to be believed, till now about 3 lakh people have registered for this yatra.

Who can travel?



If you are wondering who can participate in this yatra to visit Baba Amarnath, then let us tell you, people from 13 years to 75 years have been allowed to go for this yatra. At the same time, pregnant women cannot participate in this journey. For registering with different banks for Amarnath Yatra, different fees will have to be paid. This registration fee ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 220. If you book a helicopter for the journey, you will have to pay an additional Rs 13,000. On the other hand, if you go from Baltal to the holy cave by labor pithu, then you will have to spend around 4,000 and if you go with the help of a horse then you will have to spend around 5,000.

These documents are necessary

Before starting the journey, every passenger will have to collect his RFID card from the designated places in Jammu and Kashmir.

All the passengers will have to wear the RFID card issued by SASB around their neck at all times during the journey.

All the yatris have been advised to wear warm clothes and trekking shoes during the yatra.

All passengers are advised to slow down while climbing and take enough time to acclimatize themselves.

All passengers have been advised to keep drinking water during the journey.

If any passenger has difficulty in breathing during the journey, then they should contact the nearby medical help as soon as possible.

These are the guidelines for Amarnath Yatra

During the journey, any passenger has been advised to avoid working hard beyond his capacity.

No passenger is prohibited from traveling without RFID card.

Passengers have been prohibited from throwing garbage during the journey.

Passengers have been prohibited from traveling on an empty stomach.

Passengers are prohibited from consuming alcohol, caffeine or smoking before or during the journey.

Passengers have been prohibited from taking any short cut as doing so can prove to be dangerous and fatal for them.