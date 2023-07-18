Amarnath Yatra: Priest from Uttar Pradesh reached the holy cave after walking 700 kms, visited Baba Barfani

Lucknow. A priest from Uttar Pradesh traveled a distance of more than 700 kilometers on foot to visit the holy Amarnath cave in South Kashmir Himalayas to visit Baba Barfani. Talking to reporters in Pulwama, Rahul Sharma, a resident of Badhu village in Saharanpur district, said that he would visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand while going back home. He started his journey on 30 May and visited the holy cave on 11 July. Rahul Sharma told that he also visited the Mata Vaishnodevi temple situated on the Trikuta hills in Jammu region before starting the arduous journey to reach the holy cave via Pahalgam route.

walking with tricolor in hand

Priest Rahul Sharma, who was traveling on foot with the tricolor in his hand, told that he first went to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple and from there went to the Amarnath cave temple. Started the journey via Pahalgam. Amarnath Yatra is done through two routes Pahalgam and Baltal. It takes two days to reach the cave temple from the Pahalgam road in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. However, Rahul Sharma took the Baltal route passing through Ganderbal district of central Kashmir to return from the holy cave.

Now set out to visit Kedarnath

He has now set out on foot to visit the temple of Lord Shiva at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. Rahul tells that he wished that he should carry the national flag. He said, “I wanted to see Kashmir where people say that the situation is bad, but I did not feel anything like that.” The situation is good here.” He said that the local people are very cooperative. The local people of Kashmir helped a lot. Along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jammu and Kashmir Police also cooperated with me and protected me.

Holy Cave