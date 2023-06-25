Amazing food bloggers of Ranchi, getting Jharkhand’s cuisine recognized in India and abroad

Ranchi, Lata Rani : Many of Ranchi food blogger Through his blog and YouTube channel, he is illuminating the name of Ranchi in the country and the world. Taking Ranchi and Indian cuisine to the country and abroad. Some of them love Ranchi, while some love the dishes available in Ranchi. But the purpose of all this is to give recognition to our city and our cuisine. You will be surprised to know that food bloggers from outside are also doing food blogging by coming to Ranchi. In such a situation, the food lovers of their city got inspired to promote their food through blogging. Not only this, on the basis of followers, now the way has been opened for them to earn money through YouTube channel. On the one hand, their identity is being made, on the other hand, now this hobby has become associated with the profession.

Nitish gives information about Ranchi’s restaurant on YouTube

Nitish has done food blogging of Ranchi city hotels and restaurants, even street food, carts and stalls through his YouTube channel named Nitish & Cuisine since the Corona period. So far, food blogging has been done for more than 300 restaurants in Ranchi. He has more than one lakh followers. He has been monetized for YouTube Silver Button. Recently Nitish has got Silver Button from YouTube. Now Nitish is getting good income from the channel. Trying. I am a student of BHU. He says that father died in 2012 due to illness. He was a good chef. I am fulfilling his dream. We saw that people from outside states are coming to us to do food blogging. In such a situation, we also found it necessary to do this for the identity of our city and state and then started food blogging. Today bloggers from outside take advice from Nitish for the cuisine of celebrity Ranchi and Jharkhand.

Nitish was also selected for YouTube’s Josh Talk

Nitish was also selected for Josh Talk on YouTube. The channel selected Nitish from Ranchi. Through which the story of Nitish’s struggle was uploaded on the channel. Which was shot in Delhi. Nitish has one lakh five thousand subscribers on Josh Talk. These days Nitish’s own YouTube channel Nitish Cuisine has become one lakh ten thousand subscribers.

Disha Priya doing food blogging on Instagram

Disha Priya, a resident of Ratu Road, is doing food blogging through her Instagram page. Recently, he has received the second position for food blogging from the National Food Bloggers Association of India organized in Mumbai. He was awarded for the best recipe blog. In which food bloggers from all over the country and the world participated. The special thing about Disha’s cuisine is that she lays emphasis only on vegetarian cuisine. She is a bank employee by profession, yet she has made her own identity because of her hobby. Doing food blogging for the last three years. The number of his followers is more than 26 thousand. Now they are also getting income. She says that a career can be made in food blogging as well.

Asit’s YouTube channel has followers in many countries



Asit is a head chef by profession. He got inspiration to become a chef from the big chefs of the country and abroad. The special thing about their cuisine is that they can be made from very wonderful and household items. Anyone can easily make them at home. The recipe shared through his recently started YouTube channel Kundus Hobbies has become in demand within a few months. There is a demand for their cuisine from abroad as well. His followers include people from many countries. Asit is full of talent. Recently put the aquarium made by my own hands on YouTube. There were so many likes that the online journey of their handmade cuisine started from here. He says that while working at ITC Sonar Bangla Kolkata, he got a chance to work with chefs Manvi and Bali from Australia. Learned a lot from him and then made his own special identity. In the field of food blogging, Asit tries to do something new every day. For this, we keep collecting information continuously.

Rocky Singh did blogging on the cuisine of Jharkhand



Food blogger Rocky Singh is one of the well-known food bloggers of the country. Work for the History Channel. His series on food blogging is still going on on the channel. Very popular on Facebook and YouTube. Along with the whole country, he has also done blogging for his Jharkhand cuisine. He himself is a fan of Dhuska Bara and Litti Chokha here. He is very fond of the tribal cuisine of Jharkhand. He has also tasted the cuisine of Ajam Emma, ​​a tribal food restaurant located on Kanke Road. He had come to Ranchi in 2021. Even before this he has blogged for Ranchi. Rocky is originally from Delhi, but is famous all over the country for his blogging. Have done blogging on more than 33000 subjects. At the same time, more than 65000 restaurants have been covered. His subscribers on YouTube are of 70.9. He says that the litti chokha near the court is very tasty. I like Jharkhandi cuisine so much that I came to Ranchi 10-15 years ago, after that again in 2021, the aroma of the dishes here attracted me.