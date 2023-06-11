Amazon joins hands with ICAR, E-commerce platform going to do this work for the empowerment of farmers

Amazon E-Commerce News : E-commerce platform Amazon India has signed an agreement with agricultural research body ICAR, in which there is a provision to help the enrolled farmers in ‘Kisan Store’ to guide them on scientific farming and get maximum yield and maximum income.

In September 2021, a ‘Kisan Store’ section was launched on Amazon’s platform. Farmers can avail the benefits of getting all agriculture related products from Kisan Store at their doorstep by shopping at Amazon Easy Stores.

The company said that the results of a pilot project conducted in Pune between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Amazon India have inspired this partnership to expand further.

ICAR Deputy Director General (Agriculture Extension) US Gautam and Siddharth Tata, Product Head, Amazon Fresh Supply Chain and Kisan, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect.

Speaking on the occasion, ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak said, ICAR will collaborate with Amazon for transfer of technologies, capacity building and new knowledge. He also hoped for the success of this Public-Private-Farmer-Partnership (PPPP).