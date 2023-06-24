Amazon to invest another $15 billion in India: CEO

Washington/New Delhi, June 24 (Hindustan Times). Veteran American e-commerce company Amazon is planning to invest $ 15 billion in India. The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andy Jesse has said this after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit.

The Amazon CEO said that the company plans to invest an additional $15 billion in India, taking the company’s total investment in India to $26 billion. Jesse said the company has already invested $11 billion in India.

Andy Jesse said that I had a good and meaningful conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we have many goals in common. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested $11 billion so far and intend to invest another $15 billion, taking the total amount to $26 billion. So we’re very excited about the future of the partnership.